LANCASTER, Ohio (WJW) — For more than 150 years, Ohio has been the home to numerous glass companies that produce some of the most beautiful work in the world.

A spot in downtown Lancaster is a celebration of that glass industry. Glass there started in 1905 with the Anchor Hocking Company.

At the Ohio Glass Museum, you can learn the history of this beautiful glass, check out a fantastic gift shop and find a glass-blowing studio.

David Moss takes us to the Ohio Glass Museum for this week’s One Tank Trip.