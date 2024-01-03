PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) — FOX 8‘s David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip, but this time instead of hitting the road, you could also say it’s “lift-off” for One Tank Trip.

Moss heads to Pittsburgh to check out the first American lander since Apollo is being built at the Moonshot Museum which proudly boasts it also offers an “unprecedented opportunity to get up close and behind the scenes of the 21st-century space industry.”

While at Moonshot Museum you can see real lunar spacecraft under active assembly, go on your own simulated lunar mission, and find your place in the future of space exploration.