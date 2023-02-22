COLUMBUS (WJW) – Our four-footed friends need some love too! And that’s why our traveling man David Moss went to Columbus on this One Tank Trip.

The German Village area of Columbus is known for its delicious food, and that’s true for humans and for K-9s. Moss’s first stop was at the Cakehound, an all-natural bakery for dogs.

“We make all kinds of cakes, cupcakes and cookies, so most of our clients are dogs,” Owner of the Cakehound Teresa Sculley said.

Moss’s second spot on this One Tank Trip is the Kitty Bubble Café.

Everything in the Kitty Bubble Café is cat themed, including the beer, according to the owner of the Kitty Bubble Café Ivy Hou.

But that’s not all, for all you cat lovers, you can go to the caf and visit with cats too!

“All the cats come from Colony Cats, which is a local shelter in Columbus. And they’re all adoptable, microchipped, spayed, or neutered,” Hou said.

Kitty Bubble has adopted 94 cats since it opened!