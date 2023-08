COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Some describe it as a “magical experience.” FOX 8’s David Moss heads out on a One Tank Trip to The Gardens of Hippley Valley.

The village is a horticulture dream with multiple gardens and water features.

You can take in the views of beautiful landscaping, see the quality of craftsmanship change throughout each garden.

There are beautiful pathways to guide you to each spectacular garden that include some surprises like life size famous cartoon characters.