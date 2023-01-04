DETROIT (WJW) — After studying beads and their relationship to mankind, Creator and Visionary Olayami Dabls realized that every culture on this planet has had a relationship with beads.

“There are places in Africa where beads have been around for about 45,000 years. I thought, ‘This would be an interesting endeavor for me to have a bead museum.'”

That was a decade and a half ago. Today, the Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum is a reality and has welcomed visitors from around the world.

In addition to handling the art, you can purchase most items in the museum to be made into jewelry.

The Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum is located at 6559 Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan.

Best of all, it’s only a One Tank Trip away