COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s David Moss is heading out on another fun adventure. This time the Mossman takes us on a One Tank Trip to the Center of Science and Industry, known as COSI, in Columbus.

COSI has been bestowed national recognition by USA TODAY as the #1 Science Museum in the country.

COSI has dinosaur exhibits with real fossils, you can travel back in time to the 1800s and there’s so much more.