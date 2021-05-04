One suspect arrested, another sought in Lakewood homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Two people are charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 44-year-old Lakewood man.

Wilmarie A. Ford, 22, of Cleveland, was arrested while Bruce E. Ford, 23, also of Cleveland, is not in police custody, police said.

Officers were called to the home of Shontell Rose on Elmwood Avenue in Lakewood shortly after midnight on Sunday for a disturbance. That was about eight hours before Rose’s murder. Police said the altercation was between Rose and a woman related to Bruce Ford.

Police were back at the apartment later that morning for a report of shots fired. They found spent shell casings outside the door before they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Lakewood police previously arrested a 19-year-old in the case. He was released without charges, but detectives are still looking into his possible involvement.

