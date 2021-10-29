One shot during robbery outside Wickliffe apartment

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot during a robbery in the parking lot of the Ridgewick Drive apartments in Wickliffe early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving numerous reports of shots fired. Wickliffe police said they located a vehicle fleeing the scene, and took a man and juvenile into custody. The pair will be charged with robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wickliffe Police Department at 440-943-1234.