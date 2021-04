CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman was shot at the Bob Evans on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 in Canton Friday morning.

It happened during a domestic incident, according to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo. The victim, who works at the restaurant, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

(FOX 8 photo)

Angelo said the suspect ran out a back door.

No other injuries were reported. Police said about a dozen people inside the Bob Evans at the time.