One pup remains for adoption at Ohio dog kennel

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — At the end of the day Tuesday, only one pup remained on the adoption floor at a dog kennel in Mahoning County.

The dog warden posted on Facebook that they usually average 24 or more dogs on a normal day, but Lacey was the only one who remained.

The dog warden posted, “Lacey is in her own room so she doesn’t have to be in a kennel but she hung out with me all day. I propped all the doors open so she could follow me around from one side of the kennels to the other. She kept looking in the empty cages expecting to see another dog. She seemed a bit confused and was probably a bit lonely but pretended not to be. I would imagine going from the noisy chaos of a bunch of barking dogs to pure silence…..would be unsettling.”

Lacey is about 2-3 years old and is a pit bull mix. The dog warden said the pup came in as a stray and no one came looking for her.

“Lacey LOVES to play and just wants to be with her person… she yearns for companionship and unconditional love,” the post said.

The dog warden noted that Lacey is a bit dominant when playing with other dogs, she walks great on a leash, and loves to play fetch.

If you are interested in adopting Lacey, you can email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov to request an application. The dog warden said meet and greets are by appointment only as the kennel is closed to the public.

The adoption fee is $150 and includes spay surgery, rabies vaccine, DAPP vaccine, dewormer, dog license and heartworm test.

**See more photos of Lacey in the Facebook post in this story.**