(Video credit: Omar Hill via Storyful)

ERIE, Pa. (WJW) — A shooting took place at Erie High School in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning, according the school.

City officials say one person was shot just before 10 a.m. and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The school is now on a hard lockdown and school officials are waiting for the okay from police to begin evacuation.

Police say students are now safe.