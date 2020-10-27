One person killed in head-on crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Mansfield.

Troopers responded to State Route 39 near State Route 603 just before 2 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release from OSHP, a man headed west on SR-39 went left of the centerline and hit another car head-on.

OSHP reports both drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the centerline died at the hospital.

He’s been identified as Aaron Carlson of Loudonville.

The other driver, a 17-year-old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to OSHP.

