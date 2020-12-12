One of two teens missing from Painesville found dead in Nevada; second found safe in California

Haylie Vance (left), Kathryn McGuire (right) Courtesy: Painesville Police Department

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — One of two juveniles believed to have run away together from Painesville on Thanksgiving has been found dead in Nevada. The second juvenile was found safe in California.

According to a press release from Painesville police. Kathryn McGuire, 15, was brought to a hospital in Henderson, Nev., on Dec. 8. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The information and her identity were later confirmed by the Henderson Police Department. Her cause of death has not been released.

McGuire was believed to have run away with Haylie Vance, 15, on Nov. 26. Vance was found safe by Long Beach, Cal., police on Dec. 4.

She told authorities she and McGuire voluntarily left Ohio with Aaron Larkin, 19, and all three of them had been in California for at least six days. Larkin was reported missing at around the same time as the juveniles.

Larken was with McGuire in Nevada and has been detained pending an investigation by the Henderson Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.

