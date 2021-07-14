One of two inmates who escaped Elyria correctional facility now in custody

**Watch a past report in the video, above**

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — One of the two inmates who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria is now in custody.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said at just after noon today, Kevin McKitrick turned himself in at the Lorain County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said phone conversations with McKitrick had been taking place for two days, when he agreed to turn himself in today. He was charged with escape, a felony of the second degree; and vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He’s due in court Thursday.

Kevin McKitrick (on the left is now in custody) and Justin Hamilton

The second inmate who escaped, Justin Hamilton, is still on the loose. Authorities say McKitrick was not able to provide information on Hamilton’s location.

Investigators say McKitrick, of Elyria, who was incarcerated for aggravated robbery, and Hamilton, of Vermilion, who was serving time for tampering with evidence, made their escape by using a drawer from a locker to smash out a window in their dormitory.

Their escape was reported 10 days after it happened.