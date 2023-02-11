**Related Video Above: Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood home in December.**

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN/WJW) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County officers became physically ill after serving a warrant at “one of the worst hoarding cases [they] have ever seen” Friday, according to a social media post.

AWL Humane agents served a warrant Friday at East Broadway Avenue in Girard at a property they had previously removed 76 cats. While there, the agents collected 13 additional cats from the property, according to the post.

The homeowners collected more cats while the AWL was trying to ban the homeowners from owning animals.

Officers reportedly on scene were physically ill, dizzy and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces.

The owners continue to live in the home without heat or electricity, according to the post. There was also a minor living in the home, prompting AWL to reach out to child services.

The care of the 89 total cats will cost the AWL $21,716. Find out more about the animals right here.