CLEVELAND (WJW) -- One of the suspects accused of shoplifting and hitting a police officer with a car in North Olmsted appeared in court Monday morning.

Kristayln Marcum and Jamal Samhan were arrested last week for the incident that happened at Great Northern Mall.

Store surveillance cameras captured an image of the alleged shoplifter, which was shared on North Olmsted police's Facebook page.

Marcum made a quick court appearance at which time her bond was set at $100,000.