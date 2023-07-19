BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — If there ever was a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, it would probably be at the corner of Smith and Snow roads.

Julie Kuhar is the proud owner of the Shell gas station there, which has gained a reputation for good luck in the lottery.

She credited her dad with having a vision years ago to make their store a lottery paradise.

“For years, we have been the No. 1 agent in the state, and I think a lot of it had to do with his marketing skills, and we just tried to carry on his legacy,” Kuhar said.

This lotto success here all started back in 1997 with a $12 million winner.

On Monday night, they added to their successful run with a $1 million winner.

“Of course I checked my ticket, but I am just so happy that someone got a big piece of that jackpot,” added Kuhar.

On Tuesday, folks were lining up in hopes the place would strike it big again.

The Powerball has reached $1 billion.

But if Kuhar’s store misses out on that prize, she’ll settle for the excitement that comes to her storefront.

“We just try to give tickets with a smile and wish everybody good luck,” she said.