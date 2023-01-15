CLEVELAND (WJW) — A downtown restaurant opened for the last time on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Nauti Mermaid along West 6th Street in the city’s Warehouse District announced its closure in a Jan. 11 Facebook post, citing hardships amid the pandemic like the shutdown, limited capacity, staffing difficulties, thin downtown traffic and the loss of its main parking lot.

Operators wrote, in part:

This is one of the hardest goodbyes we’ve ever had, and it’s all because of our regulars who have become friends, and close friends who have become our family. Thank you to our loyal staff who stuck with us through some tough and uncertain times. We couldn’t have done it without you. And thank you to everyone who supported us, especially during these past couple years. It’s been an honor to be your home away from home.

The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010, according to the post.

“Definitely a home away from home with the best staff and owners!” wrote one Facebook commenter. “So many great times and memories! Thanks for everything! Can’t thank you all enough for so many great years!! Missing you already “

Some of the eatery’s most popular menu items were the lobster BLT sandwich and lobster nachos, according to UberEats.