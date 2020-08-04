‘One of the greatest icons of tv meteorologists’: Tributes pour in for Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard died Tuesday at the age of 89.
His legacy touched many corners of Northeast Ohio.
Tributes began pouring in as the news broke of his passing.
“RIP to the Cleveland legend,” the Indians said on social media.
The National Weather Service Cleveland sent their condolences.
“His passing is a huge loss to our local community. He will be missed as one of the greatest icons of TV meteorologists,” NWS Cleveland wrote.
White House correspondent and former FOX 8 employee Kelly O’Donnell called him “the brightest star any of us knew.”
The City of Cleveland shared condolences, as well. “On behalf of the City of Cleveland, I would like to extend our condolences to Dick Goddard’s family and friends during this difficult time. We recognize his achievements and his contributions to the greater Cleveland Community,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.
Former Cleveland mayor and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich described Goddard as “brilliant and funny.”
From one legend to another, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar acknowledged his passing.
