‘One of the greatest icons of tv meteorologists’: Tributes pour in for Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard died Tuesday at the age of 89.

His legacy touched many corners of Northeast Ohio.

Tributes began pouring in as the news broke of his passing.

“RIP to the Cleveland legend,” the Indians said on social media.

RIP to Cleveland legend, and Tribe fan, Dick Goddard. pic.twitter.com/VunCLVySBh — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2020

The National Weather Service Cleveland sent their condolences.

A statement from NWS Cleveland on the passing of beloved Cleveland meteorologist, Dick Goddard: pic.twitter.com/GniFmSWZiL — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 4, 2020

“His passing is a huge loss to our local community. He will be missed as one of the greatest icons of TV meteorologists,” NWS Cleveland wrote.

White House correspondent and former FOX 8 employee Kelly O’Donnell called him “the brightest star any of us knew.”

Remembering Dick Goddard. My early local news days in Cleveland, Dick was a generous colleague and simply the brightest star any of us knew. On the air over the decades meant that Dick had been in our lives forever and his memory will as well. God bless. pic.twitter.com/1g9HntVOty — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 4, 2020

The City of Cleveland shared condolences, as well. “On behalf of the City of Cleveland, I would like to extend our condolences to Dick Goddard’s family and friends during this difficult time. We recognize his achievements and his contributions to the greater Cleveland Community,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

Former Cleveland mayor and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich described Goddard as “brilliant and funny.”

Mourning the passing of Cleveland’s legendary meteorologist, Dick Goddard. He was brilliant and funny. He cared deeply about animal welfare. We have two rescue dogs from the shelter which carries his name. He was much more than a weatherman. His life celebrated our community. — Dennis Kucinich (@Dennis_Kucinich) August 4, 2020

From one legend to another, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar acknowledged his passing.

We’ll All Miss & God Bless Legendary FOX 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard 🙏🏼 — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) August 4, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Goddard this morning. Our gratitude for his commitment to pets in Northeast Ohio, abounds. It is our hope that he rest in peace surrounded by "four foots." Thank you sir for your lifetime of service to animals in need. 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/xk4oeAv9Ku — CuyahogaDogs (@CuyahogaDogs) August 4, 2020

Rest in peace to #Cleveland legend #DickGoddard. A great broadcaster and a beautiful soul. Has done so much for our community. Thank you and rest easy, Mr. Goddard. We love you and will remember you always! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ImJpflGFYD — 96.5 KISS FM (@965KissFM) August 4, 2020

