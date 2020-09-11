‘One of the good ones’: Funeral services and procession Friday for Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz served the community for 22 years.

The husband and father of three was killed September 3 while working undercover.

Friday, funeral services will be held to honor him and his service to the community.

“He was one of the good ones,” Lt. Chuck Neidbalson told FOX 8.

Lieutenant Niedbalson was Detective Skernivitz’s former partner. He spoke to us during calling hours at the funeral home.

“He’s really going to be missed,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

The funeral service at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is private.

The funeral procession will leave A. Ripepi and Son’s Funeral Home in Middleburgh Heights Friday around 9 a.m.

The procession will travel down Bagley Rd. to I-71 into downtown, then E. 9th St. to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Services begin at 10 a.m.

There are several street closures and parking restrictions beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.

CARNEGIE AVE – East 9 th St. to Ontario St. (1 east bound lane open for access to Tri-C garage)

St. to Ontario St. (1 east bound lane open for access to Tri-C garage) ONTARIO ST. – Carnegie Ave. to Huron Rd. (2 south bound lanes open for adequate egress)

ONTARIO ST. Northbound @ East 9 th St. and Orange Ave. 2 lanes for left turns at Carnegie only

St. and Orange Ave. 2 lanes for left turns at Carnegie only access to Tri-C garage will be allowed

Orange Ave at Ontario St. will be rerouted north onto East 9 th St.

St. I90 Eastbound off-ramp (Exit 171) to Ontario St.

Huron Rd. – Ontario St. to Prospect Ave. ( local access to business and garages will be allowed)

access to business and garages will be allowed) East 4th St. – High St. to Huron Rd.

NO PARKING:

Ontario St. parking cut outs between Carnegie Ave. and Huron Rd.

Huron Rd from West 6 th St. to Prospect Ave.

St. to Prospect Ave. East 4 th St. from High Ave. to Huron Rd.

St. from High Ave. to Huron Rd. East 9 th St. from Bolivar Rd. to Erie Ct.

St. from Bolivar Rd. to Erie Ct. Bolivar Rd. from East 7th St. to East 9th St.