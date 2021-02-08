‘One of the enduring links for thousands of fans’: Prince’s white dove, Divinity, passes away

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WJW) — A white female dove once owned by Prince has died at the age of 28.

According to a press release on PaisleyPark.com, Divinity passed away following a recent decline in health due to age.

The release said Divinity died peacefully on Feb. 2. She was one of the original doves Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park complex.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Divinity, the female white dove once owned by Prince, following a recent decline in health due to age. Read the full statement: https://t.co/hJGzWYLbc8 pic.twitter.com/wIjommB06t — Paisley Park (@PaisleyPark) February 3, 2021

Divinity was an ever-present fixture for countless Paisley Park tours, events, and productions, the release states.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” said Alan Seiffert, Executive Director of Paisley Park. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

At 28, Divinity far surpassed the average lifespan of doves, the release states.

“Although the original doves have passed on, visitors to Paisley Park will continue to enjoy the warm greetings from a new generation of doves that will continue to grace Prince’s home.” said Mitch Maguire, Legacy Preservationist.