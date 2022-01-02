‘One of our own:’ Berea t-shirt shop proceeds go to Bartek family for funeral expenses

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A community is mourning the loss of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek whose life was senselessly taken on New Year’s Eve during a carjacking on Rocky River Road.

Luna Team Shop in Berea has reached out with their hearts and their talents to help Officer Bartek’s family raise money for funeral costs.

In a Facebook post, the t-shirt shop says Bartek is “one of our own in the Titan community” and they “are honored to provide these memorial shirts,” that say, “When Heroes Fall, Angels Rise. Fallen but not forgotten.“

Ordering is only available online right now and you can do that here or on their site under the Police Support Tab.

The shop says the shirts will be produced the week of Jan. 10-14 and you’ll be notified when your order is ready.

You can have the orders shipped to you or you can pick them up at LUNA.