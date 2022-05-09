COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the two Ohio State University students who died from an overdose.

On May 4, three OSU students were hospitalized after an overdose at a home in the 100 block of Lane Avenue.

Police identified the two students who died as Tiffany Iler, 21, and Jessica Lopez, 22.

The third student was treated at an area hospital and later released.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away,” OSU president Kristina Johnson wrote Friday. “Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.”

The university’s first announcement on Thursday alerted students to the potential circulation of fake Adderall pills that appeared to contain fentanyl.

Ohio State issued a statement which reads:

The Ohio State community is grieving the deaths of Jessica Lopez and Tiffany Iler. Jessica was a Computer & Information Science student from Greendale, Indiana. Tiffany was a Neuroscience student from Broadview Heights. We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this extremely difficult time. One student was also hospitalized and released. The university has reached out to their family, and we are thinking about them and their loved ones. Counseling services are available for students in need by calling 614-292-5766.

Police are asking anyone with information related to these overdoses, to contact the Columbus Division of Police tip line at 614-645-4616.