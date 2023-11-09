(WJW) – The Country Music Awards is country’s biggest night, but it also turned out to be a big win for one of Cleveland’s own.

Tracy Chapman wrote “Fast Car” in 1988.

The Cleveland born artist, won song of the year with it at last night’s CMAs.

The song rose up the charts this year with a cover by country artist Luke Combs.

Combs took home single of the year last night with his take on “Fast Car.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs speaks in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the greatest songs of all time,” Combs said as he accepted award. “It’s the first favorite song I ever had.”

Chapman won two Grammys for “Fast Car” in 1989.

She was not at the ceremony but said in a statement that it’s “truly an honor for my song to be recognized 35 years after its debut.”

The win made Chapman the first Black woman to win the CMA Song of the Year award.