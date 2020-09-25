One motorcyclist killed, one critical after hitting pickup truck in Huron

HURON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Huron.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Route 2.

A man was driving a pickup truck headed east near the Bogart Rd. overpass when his rear tire blew out.

OSHP says the driver lost control, hit a guardrail, then spun back into the road, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Two people riding Harleys were driving behind him when it happened.

Both motorcyclists hit the pickup truck and were ejected.

John Corbin of Huron was killed.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

Susan Corbin of Huron was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

She was also not wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver was not hurt.

