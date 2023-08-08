BEL AIR, Md. (WJW) – Detectives in Harford County, Maryland are asking people to come forward with pictures or videos that might help them find leads in the investigation into the death of a mother of 5.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Monday that the body found Sunday afternoon was that of Rachel Morin, 37.

Her boyfriend had reported her missing Saturday when she did not return from her hike. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday and her car was recovered at a trailhead.

A cause of death has not been released.

Rachel Morin, Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff said there was “no doubt” Morin’s death was a homicide.

“Detectives are asking your your help! If you were on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads and took photos or video, we are asking if you would please share them with investigators. There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“As of this morning, we have already received nearly 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the murder of Rachel Morin,” they updated Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if there is any person of interest in the case.