One month until tickets go on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

(WJW) — We are now just one month away from the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon.

This year’s home is once again being built by Cleveland Custom Homes in Olmsted Falls. It’s valued at over $475,000.

Rendering of 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Each ticket costs $100 and also gives you a chance to win a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a beautiful hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas, and (new this year) a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct.

We have increased the number of tickets being sold this year to 22,000.

It all starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Tickets go fast, so be sure you are ready to log on or call. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.