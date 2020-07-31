One Marine killed, 8 missing after incident off Southern California coast

The video above is a Marine recruitment video including an AAV.

CAMP PENDLETON, California (WJW) – The 1 Marine Expeditionary Force is reporting an incident that has killed a Marine in California.

According to 1MEF, search and rescue efforts are underway off the coast of Southern California.

1MEF reports 8 service members are currently missing.

1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard. — I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020

Two are injured.

1MEF says it is tied to an incident involving an amphibious assault vehicle.

All the Marines are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Navy and the Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8