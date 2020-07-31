One Marine killed, 8 missing after incident off Southern California coast

CAMP PENDLETON, California (WJW) – The 1 Marine Expeditionary Force is reporting an incident that has killed a Marine in California.

According to 1MEF, search and rescue efforts are underway off the coast of Southern California.

1MEF reports 8 service members are currently missing.

Two are injured.

1MEF says it is tied to an incident involving an amphibious assault vehicle.

All the Marines are assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Navy and the Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

