One man killed, one injured in Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives with the Akron Police Department are investigating a deadly home invasion.

According to a press release from police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Wall St. Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man who was inside a home there had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Detectives believe the man who was killed was shot during a home invasion but are still piecing together the exact circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information that can help police in this investigation, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.