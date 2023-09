CLEVELAND (WJW) – One man is dead after a suspected homicide in Cleveland on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, 42-year-old Brandon Morris was found shot outside on the street on the 4100 block of East 108th Street in Cleveland.

He was taken to the MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

No further details were made available at this time.