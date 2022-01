CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One man has died after an overnight shooting in Canton.

Officers say they arrived just after midnight to a shots fired call at 3133 Gilbert NE where they found 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators obtained a warrant charging a city juvenile with murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Canton Police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800.