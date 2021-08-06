“One last launch”: Cedar Point permanently closing 19-year-old coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point fans only have one month left to ride the park’s Wicked Twister before it closes for good.

In an announcement Friday afternoon, Cedar Point officials said the double-twisting impulse roller coaster will close on September 6 to make way for future projects.

Wicked Twister has given more than 16 million rides since it opened in 2002. When it made its debut, the 215-foot-tall, 72-mph ride was marketed as the tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster in the world.

The ride became Cedar Point’s 15th roller coaster.

Now, the amusement park is welcoming guests to experience Wicked Twister’s “last launch.”