MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly accident that happened at an apartment on Lee Rd.

Thursday afternoon, a driver crashed into an apartment in the 5000 block of Lee Rd, killing one person who was inside the home, police say.

Maple Heights police say officers evacuated the apartment due to concerns about the building’s safety after the crash.

Red Cross is looking for places to house the residents, according to the chief of police in Maple Heights.

Police say they hope residents can return to their homes tomorrow.

According to Maple Heights police, they don’t know what caused the driver to crash. They say the driver was going at a high speed before crashing into the apartment