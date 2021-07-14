One killed when car crashes and bursts into flames in North Canton

by: Talia Naquin

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – North Canton police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Elberta Ave. SW.

Someone called 911 and reported a car was on fire.

Rescue and emergency crews were on the scene by 3 a.m.

They found an SUV engulfed in flames, according to a press release.

Police say the vehicle had been headed south on Elberta Ave. SW and went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The North Canton Fire Department found a single victim in the driver’s seat after extinguishing the flames.

The victim has not been identified.

