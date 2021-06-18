One killed, three injured in head-on crash in Ashtabula County

KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Kingsville Township in Ashtabula County.

It happened Thursday on Creek Rd. east of Mill St.

According to OSHP, a silver Chevrolet Malibu was headed east on Creek Rd, when a Dodge Caravan headed west traveled left of center and hit the Malibu head-on.

The front seat passenger in the Malibu was killed.

She’s been identified as Alicia Stevens, 29, of Conneaut. OSHP says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

OSHP says the driver of the Malibu was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Ashley Katona, 26, of Jefferson was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

A child who was in a safety seat in the car was flown to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP did not release the age of the child.

The driver of the Dodge had minor injuries in the crash. She was treated at the hospital and released.

OSHP is investigating whether alcohol is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.