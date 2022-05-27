CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– One person was killed and another injured during a shooting at an apartment in Cuyahoga Falls Thursday night.

Officers were called to a unit on Forest Glen Drive shortly after 11 p.m. According to police, the shooter fired from outside a window at the pair inside the apartment.

A 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. A woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls tip line at 330-971-8477.