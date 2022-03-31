CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people were shot on Cleveland’s west side at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A fight at a club at Clark Avenue near West 44th Street spilled into the street. The Cleveland Division of Police said a man began shooting, injuring the two victims.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the arm. Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and the man died from his injuries.

Police have not identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.