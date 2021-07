CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly crash.

A car crashed at W. 73rd and Denison around 3 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle flipped during the crash, killing one.

Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The area was blocked off for several hours.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports the crash may have been related to a chase.