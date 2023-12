CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The I-Team confirms the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Canton.

The incident happened late Tuesday near an apartment complex along Alan Page Drive.

The I-Team confirms a suspect was killed in the incident.

No officers were injured.

BCI has not released any information about what led to the shooting.

FOX 8 has reached out to BCI and Canton police for more information.