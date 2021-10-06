One killed in shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police responded to a shooting call early Wednesday.

Officers found a victim dead at the scene at a gas station at St. Clair and E. 117th St. just after 3:30 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the gas station windows were shot out and bullet casings were found on St. Clair for multiple blocks.

FOX 8 Photo

The crime scene stretched from E. 114th St. to E. 117th on St. Clair.

Roads were closed in the area while homicide detectives looked for evidence.

If you have information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.