PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– One person died in a house fire in Parma Tuesday evening.

The fire department was called to Dawnwood Drive at about 6 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

The Parma Fire Department said firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and searched the house. They found one resident dead. The victim has not been identified.

(Photo courtesy: Parma Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.