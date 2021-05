PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

It happened on State Rd. around 2:15 a.m.

Parma police tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken that the car went off the road, took out six mailboxes, hit a tree, and a pole before stopping.

Officers found the driver unresponsive in the car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State Rd. was closed from W. Pleasant Valley to Ocala Drive for the accident investigation.