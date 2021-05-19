One killed in Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Allen Township in Ottawa County.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers responded to State Route 51 north of State Route 795.

According to a press release, a driver in a Hyundai Elantra headed northbound on SR-51 went left of center and hit another car head-on.

The Elantra driver was not wearing her seatbelt, according to OSHP, and was killed.

She’s been identified as Erin E. Mason, 36, of Toledo.

A woman from Genoa was in the other vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.