One killed in North Ridgeville when car crashes into home

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The North Ridgeville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle struck a house on Lorain Rd. at the intersection of Island Rd.

Officers found a vehicle had failed to stop while traveling north on Island Rd. and crashed into the home.

The driver was identified as Edward Stepnicka, 76.

Police believe he may have had a medical episode.

Stepnicka died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

