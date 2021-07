CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Friday morning.

Officers responded to E. 139th St. and Miles around 2:30 a.m.

The scene was still active hours later and roads in the area were shut down.

One person was killed.

Fatal motorcycle accident E. 139/Miles. Area closed. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 2, 2021

They have not been identified.

It’s unknown what caused the crash.