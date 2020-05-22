One killed in Miles Avenue shooting; Bullets hit car with two children inside

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man was killed in a shooting on Cleveland’s east side that left three others injured.

Shots were fired near Poochie’s Deli, at Miles Avenue and East 119th Street, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers provided first aid to a 34-year-old man. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he later died. Three other victims, ages 21, 23 and 31, also went to hospitals, where they were treated for gunshot injuries and released.

While in the area, bullets also hit a woman’s vehicle with her two young children inside, police said. They were not injured.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Michael Smith, of Cleveland.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME.

