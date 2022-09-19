KNOX TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Michael L. Wirth, 51, was traveling east along state Route 39. As he passed another motorcycle traveling in the same direction, his foot hit the end of a guardrail, causing him to lose control.

He was tossed from his bike and into the path of another motorcyclist, Case I. Matie, 58, of New Philadelphia, who was unable to stop before striking Wirth. Matie and his passenger, Kimberly A. Naugle, 55, of Canton, were also thrown from their bike. Both motorcycles came to a stop at the guardrail on the south side of the road.

Matie and Naugle were taken to separate hospitals with serious injuries. Wirth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.