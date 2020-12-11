One killed in head-on crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday evening on US 250 in East Union Township in Wayne County.

According to OSHP, a driver in a Nissan Rogue was headed east on US 250 when he went left of center and hit another car head-on.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as Daniel Cruise, 36, of Minerva.

OSHP says Cruise was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by a medical flight helicopter.

OSHP reports it is still investigating what may have caused Cruise to travel over the centerline.

