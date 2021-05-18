One killed in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Kinsman Rd. just east of 55th St. around 2 a.m.

According to police, a car headed eastbound on Kinsman Rd. hit a tree and ended up in a field.

One person was killed. Another person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Accident investigators were called to the scene to reconstruct the accident.

They’ll be working to determine what caused the crash.

Kinsman was closed in the area while emergency crews were on the scene.

The victims have not been identified.