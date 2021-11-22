One killed in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that killed one person early Monday morning.

Officers responded to St. Clair and Woodworth Ave. around 12:45 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Witnesses told FOX 8 that it was a hit and run and that everyone from one of the vehicles involved ran from the scene.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

EMS reports a 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Cleveland police have not released any information.

Call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463 if you have information that can help police.