One killed in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that killed one person early Monday morning.
Officers responded to St. Clair and Woodworth Ave. around 12:45 a.m.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Witnesses told FOX 8 that it was a hit and run and that everyone from one of the vehicles involved ran from the scene.
EMS reports a 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
Cleveland police have not released any information.
Call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463 if you have information that can help police.